Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $205.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $202.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.59. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $206.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,360,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $351,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,908.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

