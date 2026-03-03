Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 258,545 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 606.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,545 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 377.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bruker by 750.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 16,716.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,365. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

BRKR stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $977.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.61 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

