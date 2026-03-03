Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,710 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after buying an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after buying an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after buying an additional 1,540,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,316 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $263.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average of $248.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.