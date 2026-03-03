Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,387 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $631.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

