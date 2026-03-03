Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $676,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,418,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,031 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Realty Income by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,939,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.92%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

