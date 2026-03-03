Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $22.34 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 28.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 861,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 180,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

TEL stock opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

