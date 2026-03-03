Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 121.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho set a $220.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

