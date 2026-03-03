Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

