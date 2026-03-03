Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,353 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,017.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $934.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.