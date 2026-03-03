Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,353 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: LLY is preparing to launch its oral obesity drug, orforglipron, in the U.S. as early as Q2 pending FDA approval — a major new revenue stream if approved and launched on schedule. Eli Lilly on track to launch oral obesity drug in second quarter, pending US approval
- Positive Sentiment: CHMP has backed expanding Olumiant (baricitinib) to treat adolescents with severe alopecia areata; a final EU approval would broaden the drug’s market. LLY Wins CHMP Nod for Olumiant’s Expanded Use in Alopecia Areata
- Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and filings show institutional buying and at least one upgrade that briefly lifted the stock — signals of continued investor confidence among some large holders. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: “Smart money” accumulation noted during a YTD pullback suggests institutional investors are using weakness to add exposure. What Smart Money Loves About Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at TD Cowen’s healthcare conference — transcripts may contain pipeline and commercial execution detail but revealed no market-moving surprises in headlines. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around a “moderate buy,” reflecting broadly positive views but tempered expectations given valuation. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Novo Nordisk’s $506M Ireland plant expansion is aimed at boosting capacity for oral GLP-1 medicines, which could help Novo defend share against Lilly in weight-loss/diabetes markets. Why Novo Nordisk’s Ireland expansion is key to fighting off Eli Lilly
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate: multiple investor pieces flag Lilly’s high valuation after a multi-year run, suggesting limited upside absent continued blockbuster launches and execution. Up Over 400% in 5 Years, Is It Too Late to Invest in Eli Lilly Stock?
LLY stock opened at $1,017.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $934.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
