Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,582 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

