Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,590 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

