Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,794 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

Featured Articles

