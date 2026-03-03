Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,913 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 86.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 960,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,859,000 after purchasing an additional 444,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,210 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,279,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,304,000 after buying an additional 212,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,595,000. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of LW stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.