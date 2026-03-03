Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 242,147 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,147 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 327.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $907.77 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

