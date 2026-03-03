Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 242,147 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,147 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 327.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Price Performance
GO opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $907.77 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Grocery Outlet Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.
The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.
