Bilfinger (BFLBY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3720 per share and revenue of $1.6292 billion for the quarter.

Shares of BFLBY stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bilfinger has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bilfinger SE is a Germany-based industrial services provider offering engineering and maintenance solutions to clients in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, power, pharmaceuticals and real estate. The company delivers services ranging from plant maintenance and turnaround management to modular construction and fabrication, helping customers optimize operational efficiency and extend the lifecycle of critical assets.

Originally established in the late 19th century as a civil engineering firm, Bilfinger evolved through a series of acquisitions and reorganizations into a specialized services company.

