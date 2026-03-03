BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,724 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $103,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 866.7% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

BLK stock opened at $1,068.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,094.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,074,700.70. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

