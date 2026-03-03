Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 1957710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Silver Cloud project comprising 572 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 46.9 square kilometers located in Northern Nevada Rift, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.