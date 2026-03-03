Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,245 Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCMB stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Schwab Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.