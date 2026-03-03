Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,481 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

