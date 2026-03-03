Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 396,631 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,395,000.

SILJ opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

