Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 461,723 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 60,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS EYLD opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $1.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.