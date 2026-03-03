Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 302,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

