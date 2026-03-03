Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 135,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 167,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 265,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

