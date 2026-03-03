Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 140.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $462.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

