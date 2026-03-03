Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla shows stabilization in Europe — official registration data and market reports say Tesla gained share in France and Norway in February (Model Y regained top position), suggesting European demand is recovering after recent weakness. Tesla gains market in France, Norway in February
- Positive Sentiment: Autonomy progress — Tesla reported 8.4 billion FSD miles driven, moving closer to Musk’s 10B milestone; that metric supports the company’s robotaxi narrative and long-term upside if regulators and safety metrics cooperate. Tesla Hits 8.4B FSD Miles
- Positive Sentiment: AI/robotics thematic tailwind — coverage highlighting Tesla’s Optimus robot and AI-driven autonomy reinforces investor enthusiasm for growth beyond vehicles, a structural bullish argument for TSLA’s valuation. 5 Stocks Racing Ahead as AI Supercharges Robotics
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry shake-up context — BYD reported a sharp month-on-month sales drop in February, underscoring volatility in the EV market; implications for Tesla are mixed (less competition short-term vs. broader demand weakness). BYD Sales Collapse. What About Tesla?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal pressure on autonomy — Tesla faces escalated disputes with California regulators, new federal lawsuits and trademark fights tied to robotaxis, while rivals (e.g., Waymo) tout large autonomous-mile milestones, increasing execution and regulatory risk for Tesla’s robotaxi timeline. Tesla Robotaxi Legal Battles Sharpen Questions On Growth And Execution
- Negative Sentiment: Product pricing risk — Tesla raised the Cybertruck dual‑motor AWD price materially days after launch, which could dampen demand momentum for that high‑profile model. Will Tesla’s Cybertruck AWD Price Hike Sustain Demand?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical drag — recent U.S.–Iran hostilities and an associated market selloff knocked tech names (including Tesla) lower; oil-price moves and higher risk aversion are reducing one tailwind investors had expected for EV valuations. Tesla Stock Falls: No Longer Getting a Boost from Oil-Price Spikes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Tesla
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Price Performance
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.