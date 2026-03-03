Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

