Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,090 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 24,845.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,396,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,953 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,914,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 879,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 409,338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 872,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 871,891 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

