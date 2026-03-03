Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 $SDS

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $51,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SDS stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $141.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

