Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $620,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

