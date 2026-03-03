Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $576,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 354,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,210,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,933 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,015,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

