Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

