Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,062,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,150 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,837,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,013,000 after purchasing an additional 193,168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,728,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,332,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,278,000 after buying an additional 471,708 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

