Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.