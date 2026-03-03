Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,086,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,062 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 293,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

