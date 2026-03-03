Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,802 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,504,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,659,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,377,000 after buying an additional 2,071,769 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,268,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,968,000 after buying an additional 7,111,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,857,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,743,000 after buying an additional 1,542,594 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 32,786,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,031,000 after buying an additional 2,035,736 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

