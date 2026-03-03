BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 38,228 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Active High Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 122,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 417,594 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $19.48.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.

