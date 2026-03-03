BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys 57,682 Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,682 shares during the quarter. TCW Flexible Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 96,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLXR opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

