BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

EWG stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

