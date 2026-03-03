BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54,600.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

ICVT opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles. ICVT was launched on Jun 2, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

