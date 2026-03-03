BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

