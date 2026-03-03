BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Has $19.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

