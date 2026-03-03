BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.2% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,150,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,985,000 after acquiring an additional 643,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,924,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,220,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,336,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,390,000 after purchasing an additional 253,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,839,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,081,000 after purchasing an additional 224,746 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1609 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

