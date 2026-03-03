BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF $FLCC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 391,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,000. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Victory Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 149,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,705,000.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FLCC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (FLCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in large-cap US companies within the Russell 1000 Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management. FLCC was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.