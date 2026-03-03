BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 17,289 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 318.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 263.5% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 858,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,720,000 after buying an additional 622,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

