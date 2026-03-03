BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 27,649 Shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF $SIHY

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIHY. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 993,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 137,192 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 129,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 97,506 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Croban increased its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 123,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA SIHY opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $46.69.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

