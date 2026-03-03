BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,031.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.