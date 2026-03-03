BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.1% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IVV stock opened at $689.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $691.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $757.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.