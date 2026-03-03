BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.1% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%
IVV stock opened at $689.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $691.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $757.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
