BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 34,383 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 698.2% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

BATS JMUB opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

