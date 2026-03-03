BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 35,394 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,394 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF makes up 1.2% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

