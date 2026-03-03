BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 46,806 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,806 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $75,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7%

SCHF stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

