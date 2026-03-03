BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,515,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,322,000 after buying an additional 2,346,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7,923.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 290,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

